Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:28 pm
TikToker Jannat Zubair reveals her biggest inspiration

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair revealed her inspiration

Jannat Zubair is a name that is well-known in the entertainment industry. She went from being a young artist to becoming a social media sensation in a short period of time.

The actress has a large social media following, and her work is well-liked by her admirers.

The actress achieved stardom with her exceptional acting skills in Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Matti Ki Banno, Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Siyaasat, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Tu Aashiqui, and Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.

Jannat Zubair, star of Phulwa, spoke candidly about her acting profession and the challenges she faces as a social media superstar in the interview. The actress was asked about a celebrity that has had a personal effect on her.

She replied, Kareena Kapoor. She said, “I love her acting and I became her fan during Jab We Met, the Geet character.” She added, “I love her energy, and I love jo ek ek line me unka pura chehra bol jata hai”.

She also shared that a lot of her directors have complimented her that she acts like Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sharing the reason behind it, she said, “Main unki acting to itna gaur se dekhti hu. Har ek cheeze mein like agar unko koi look bhi dena hai to usme bohot energy hai”. On being asked to say a dialogue of Geet from Jab We Met, she said, “Unki jo line jisko main bohot relate karti hu, vo hai, ‘Main apni favourite hoon’ and that true”.

