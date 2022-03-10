Time and again, the Queen has forgotten Prince Edward’s birthday

According to a royal expert, The Queen once forgot her youngest son, Prince Edward’s, birthday.

Ingrid Seward, a Royal expert, revealed in the 2019 Channel 5 documentary ‘Paxman on the Queen’s Children’ that the Queen forgot Edward’s birthday when he was in his twenties.

“At Buckingham Palace, he [Edward] was lonely,” Ms Seward said.

“On his birthday one year, he went to breakfast with the Queen and said nothing.”

“No card, no gift.” She had no idea it was his birthday.”