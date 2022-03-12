Traci Braxton died at the age of 50 after a battle with cancer

Traci Braxton, a singer, actor, and reality TV personality, died at the age of 50.

Braxton had been battling esophageal cancer, according to her family.

“We have come to the point where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of Esophageal cancer treatments, our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” her husband Kevin Surratt said in a statement to NBC News.

Braxton’s sisters, mother, and friends were by her side when she died, according to her publicist Tomasina Perkins-Washington.

She also spent the last year of her life in hospice, according to Perkins-Washington.

“When I found out my mother was sick, the first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this,” her son, Kevin Surratt Jr., wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “She fought until the bitter end, and now she’s at peace.”

Toni Braxton, a Grammy-winning artist, also paid tribute to Braxton on Instagram.

“Traci died this morning as the snow fell; our angel is now a snowflake,” she said on Saturday.

Braxton, who was born in 1971, was best known for her roles in films such as “Sinners Wanted” and “Chaaw,” as well as the stage play “There’s a Stranger in My House.”

She was best known for her appearances on the family’s reality TV show “Braxton Family Values,” alongside her siblings Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Michael.

In 2014, she also released the hit song “Last Call,” which peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. Four years later, she recorded “Broken Things” with her sisters Toni, Towanda, and Trina.

According to her website, Braxton, in addition to being a performer and entertainer, has devoted much of her adult life to social work for children with disabilities. She volunteered for charities and non-profit organisations.