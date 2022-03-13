Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 10:58 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Travis Scott is in hot water over his charity initiative Project HEAL

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 10:58 pm
Travis Scott
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The families of Travis Scott’s Astroworld victims have put him on blast over his charity initiative.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the claims by the victim’s families, the promotions of Project HEAL were “designed to gain goodwill” and to hurt the victims’ “ability to obtain a fair trial in this case.”

In light of this, they have also demanded a gag order be put in place to ensure the creation of a “level playing field.”

However, Scott’s lead counsel, Daniel Petrocelli, also issued a statement in response and it reads, “Rather than welcome Mr Scott’s continued commitment to charitable causes in Houston, one of the lawyers representing Mr Blount decided to publicly disparage him.”

“Plaintiffs’ motion… is a transparent and vexatious effort to restrain parties like Mr. Scott from exercising their constitutional rights.”

Read More

2 hours ago
Bride's aerial firing video goes viral on the Internet

While celebratory gunfire is against the law, it is still popular at...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry dubbed 'a five-course meal' after his recent appearance

Prince Harry’s fans are drooling over the Duke of Sussex’s latest appearance...
2 hours ago
Heidi Montag explains why she eats only raw meat

Carnivore to the extreme Heidi Montag has been eating raw meat in...
2 hours ago
Following a royal rift, Queen Elizabeth is unlikely to meet Prince Harry's daughter

Senior royal aides told The Sun that Prince Harry gave Queen Elizabeth...
2 hours ago
In this sheer gown, Khloé Kardashian and Dua Lipa look like stars

Dua Lipa and Khloé Kardashian are two major celebrities. The Good American...
2 hours ago
Juggun Kazim gives royal vibes in latest photoshoot

Juggun Kazim, popularly known as "Jay", is a popular Pakistani actress and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Joe Biden
3 mins ago
Joe Biden is handing over control of the Iran nuclear talks to Putin

Some stories are so illogical that you can't help but scratch your...
Saudi Arabia
10 mins ago
Saudi Arabia executes 81 people in the country’s largest-ever mass execution

Saudi Arabia executed 81 alleged criminals on Saturday, the kingdom's largest mass...
Putin
15 mins ago
During a marriage proposal, Vladimir Putin’s wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva mistook him for dumping her

Vladimir Putin proposed to his first wife in such a low-key manner...
Iran Nuclear
18 mins ago
Oil concerns give Iran an advantage in nuclear talks

A majority of Iranian lawmakers have suggested that Iran should take advantage...
Adsence Ad 300X600