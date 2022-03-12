Tristan Thompson teases his first television interview after admitting to cheating on Khloe Kardashian and getting Maralee Nichols pregnant

Tristan Thompson, KHLOE Kardashian’s ex, has revealed his first “interview” since his cheating scandal was revealed.

The NBA player, 30, cheated on Khloe, 37, numerous times during their relationship before giving birth to their third child in December.

His child was conceived with mistress Maralee Nichols while Tristan was still in an exclusive relationship with the KUWTK star.

Now, the athlete is ready to speak up, as he teased a new chat on his Instagram Stories.

A video shows the father of three, dressed in his Chicago Bulls jersey, saying, “I’ll do it,” as he grabs a clapperboard from an assistant.

For his first take, he said, looking straight into the camera lens, “Tristan Thompson interview.” Bulls TV,” he said as he slammed the board shut.

He captioned his Instagram slide “Lights, camera, action.”

"Watch at 4 p.m. CT," said one link. Interview with Tristan Thompson. "Bullets TV."

It remains to be seen whether the conversation will be limited to court strategy or will delve into his rather messy personal life.

His mistress Maralee gave birth to his third child in December 2021, following a court battle over a settlement.

TRISTAN’S APOLOGY

The athlete wrote on social media at the time: “Paternity tests revealed today that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

“I accept complete responsibility for my actions.” I’m looking forward to raising our son peacefully now that paternity has been established.

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”

He then turned his attention to his beleaguered ex, writing: “You don’t deserve this, Khloe. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I’ve inflicted on you.”

Khloe and Tristan have a three-year-old daughter True, and the NBA star also has a five-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

‘IT IS REALITY’

Khloe recently revealed to Variety that her family’s upcoming Hulu series will focus on Tristan’s infidelity.

“It will be addressed on the show,” she told the outlet. We try as a family to protect our partners’ or significant others’ privacy because they didn’t sign up for this; we did.

“But if something is really public, like this, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then he vanished and we never talked about it.”

Her slim frame has recently caused concern among fans as she recovers from the split.