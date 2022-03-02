Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:55 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Tristan Thompson trolled with ‘Khloe Kardashian’ chants during NBA game

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 07:55 pm
Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson trolled with ‘Khloe Kardashian’ chants during NBA game

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

On the basketball court, Tristan Thompson was subjected to trolling from ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian’s fans.

When fans began chanting the Kardashian sisters’ names as he prepared to make a shot during the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat game, the NBA player came under fire.

Although Tristan made the basket, it appears that those in the crowd were more concerned with his performance off the court.

Tristan had a child with Maralee Nichols behind Khloe’s back. After the paternity test results, the player, who had refused to accept the baby as his, apologised openly.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Tristan wrote in a Jan. 3 Instagram Story. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He also apologised to Khloe on his infidelity, noting that she deserved better. The couple shares three-year-old daughter True.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he admitted. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

 

Read More

27 mins ago
Hareem Shah pulls off her glam in a shocking pink top 

TikTok star Hareem Shah is popularly known for her controversial stories with...
27 mins ago
Kim Kardashian is interested in representing a reality star accused of fraud

Jen Shah, a controversial reality star, wants Kim Kardashian to be on...
32 mins ago
Julia Fox finally speaks out about her relationship with Kanye West

Julia Fox has broken her silence about her relationship with Kanye West...
37 mins ago
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy are among the cast members of 'One Tree Hill.' On 'Good Sam,' Joy Lenz reunites.

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz worked together for years...
48 mins ago
Britney Spears celebrates her newfound fashion freedom and responds to fans' concerns about her beach photos

Britney Spears, who is currently on vacation with her fiancé Sam Asghari...
52 mins ago
A military friend of Prince Andrew claims the Duke of York is 'down.'

Prince Andrew's old military friend has revealed his knowledge of the Duke...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Yemeni Huthi
15 seconds ago
Yemeni Huthi rebel strike kills nine Sudanese troops

DUBAI - A Yemeni Huthi rebel strike on a military camp in...
Latest picture of Urwa Hocane with Imran Ashraf
4 mins ago
Latest picture of Urwa Hocane with Imran Ashraf

Urwa Hocane is a Pakistani media personality, model, and actress. She started...
Ukraine plant
4 mins ago
Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, says Russia

Vienna - IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi stated Wednesday that Russia has notified...
Syndey Sweeny
4 mins ago
Fans speculate engagement after ‘Euphoria’ star Syndey Sweeny flashes mysterious bling

Sydney Sweeney has discovered her true love! The 24-year-old actress, who shot...
Adsence Ad 300X600