Tristan Thompson trolled with ‘Khloe Kardashian’ chants during NBA game

On the basketball court, Tristan Thompson was subjected to trolling from ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian’s fans.

When fans began chanting the Kardashian sisters’ names as he prepared to make a shot during the Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat game, the NBA player came under fire.

Although Tristan made the basket, it appears that those in the crowd were more concerned with his performance off the court.

Tristan had a child with Maralee Nichols behind Khloe’s back. After the paternity test results, the player, who had refused to accept the baby as his, apologised openly.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Tristan wrote in a Jan. 3 Instagram Story. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He also apologised to Khloe on his infidelity, noting that she deserved better. The couple shares three-year-old daughter True.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he admitted. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”