Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:00 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Twitter reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan teaser

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:00 pm
Pathaan

Fans reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan teaser

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who has been keeping a low profile since his son Aryan Khan’s arrest, is back with the release date of his much-anticipated film Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Taking to Instagram, the superstar shared the teaser of Pathaan saying it will be released in cinemas on 25th January 2023.

“I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” he wrote alongside the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have gone crazy since he announced his comeback to the big screen on Wednesday with Pathaan. Fans just got a peek of Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone in the video, and John Abraham was seen introducing his character Pathaan. Fans rejoiced at the return of the king’ after seeing it.

Check out the reactions here!

Read More

33 mins ago
Nimra Khan scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Nimra Khan, the stunning and brilliant actress, exudes nobility in her recent...
35 mins ago
Scarlet Johnson talks about the most difficult obstacle in Iron Man 2

Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow in Iron Man 2, talks about...
54 mins ago
Courteney Cox revealed that she sold her house after learning that it was haunted

While promoting her upcoming horror comedy series Shining Vale, the 57-year-old actress...
1 hour ago
Reality star accused of fraud wants Kim Kardashian as her lawyer

Jen Shah, a controversial reality star, wants Kim Kardashian to be on...
1 hour ago
‘Shy’ Prince Harry has been chastised for 'desperately feeding off Meghan Markle,' according to a report

When confronted with cameras in Los Angeles, experts speak candidly about Prince...
1 hour ago
Bob Odenkirk credits his good health to help him survive a heart attack

Nobody, a 2021 film starring Bob Odenkirk, appears to be as valuable...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Russia
5 mins ago
Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

KYIV - Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:...
9 mins ago
Michael Douglas will star in a series about Benjamin Franklin

In a new limited series, Hollywood icon Michael Douglas will play US...
Shilpa Shetty
19 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty recreates Chennai Express’s Tangaballi scene

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will appear as a guest judge on the upcoming...
Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 02.03.22,
20 mins ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 02 March 2022

Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 02.03.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 02.03.22,...
Adsence Ad 300X600