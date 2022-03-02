Twitter reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan teaser

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who has been keeping a low profile since his son Aryan Khan’s arrest, is back with the release date of his much-anticipated film Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Taking to Instagram, the superstar shared the teaser of Pathaan saying it will be released in cinemas on 25th January 2023.

“I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” he wrote alongside the post.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have gone crazy since he announced his comeback to the big screen on Wednesday with Pathaan. Fans just got a peek of Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone in the video, and John Abraham was seen introducing his character Pathaan. Fans rejoiced at the return of the king’ after seeing it.

