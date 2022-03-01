Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 06:50 pm
Ukraine President Zelenskyy thanks Kate Middleton, Prince William

After a 24-hour social media silence, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Prince William and Kate Middleton for their support.

As Ukraine faces a massive onslaught from Russian forces, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko issued his first tweet of the day after it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin dispatched special forces to assassinate President Zelenskyy.

On behalf of himself and his wife, he wrote in response to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s message, “Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that at this critical time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens.”

He added: “Good will triumph”.

For the unversed, Prince William and Kate extended their support to “all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight.”

“In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” they wrote.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future,” the Cambridges wrote on Twitter, signing the post personally: “W & C.”

