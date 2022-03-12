Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 03:04 am
Una Healy enthrals fans with a photo of her stunning figure, saying ‘hard work pays off.’

Una Healy

Una Healy, an Irish singer, sent her fans into a frenzy with a photo of her stunning figure, captioned “hard work pays off.”

The Saturdays singer has previously spoken out about how exercise has helped her overcome her anxiety.

Una Healy

She has a gym in her Tipperary home, and she took to Instagram today to show off her results.

Una took the photograph in the room’s large standing mirror. Una was showing off her abs in a gorgeous pastel purple sports bra.

The Tipperary native was also dressed in black tracksuit bottoms, a bandana in her hair, and gloves on her hands.

The gym equipment she has in the room can be seen in the background of the photograph.

Una Healy

The mum of two captioned the gorgeous snap saying: “Hard work pays off.”

Fans and friends of Una went wild for the stunning picture as they flooded her Instagram comment section with love for the post.

Amilia commented saying: “Yes babe.”

Fiona said: “You look amazing Una!!!”

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one follower said.

Andrea also chimed in, saying, “Wow, you look amazing.”

This comes after Una recently gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her Tipperary home, showing off her gym and shoe room.

During the peak of the pandemic in 2020, the Saturdays singer returned to Ireland.

HEALY’S HOME

She relocated to Thurles, Tipperary, with her two children, Aoife and Tadhg.

She gave her followers a sneak peek inside her home yesterday, showing off her gym and shoe room as she said she’s finishing up the place.

She began by sharing a photo of her shoe room, which has gorgeous dark blue walls and stacks of white shoe boxes.
The second image she shared was of her home gym, which featured naked walls and wooden flooring.

“Just added the finishing touches to both my shoe room and home gym with these beautiful mirrors thanks so much to @diamondfurniture dublin,” Una captioned the photos.

 

