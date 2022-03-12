The NAACP honoured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the end of February (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People). Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, were presented with the President’s Awards on stage in Los Angeles for their “distinguished public service.”

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement released ahead of the awards that he was “thrilled” to present the award to the couple.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the United States and around the world,” he added.

“The Duke and Duchess have decided to inspire the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, ensuring the support and recognition of future generations of civil rights leaders.”

The Sussexes accepted the prestigious award, which has previously been won by Muhammad Ali and Ella Fitzgerald, and paid tribute to the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis.

“Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently require our continued support as a global community,” Harry said.

“I also want to express my heartfelt appreciation for tonight, both for this award and for this community’s warm welcome.”

“I believe it is safe to say that I come from a very different background than my incredible wife, but our lives were brought together for a reason.”

“We share a commitment to a life of service, the responsibility to confront injustice, and the conviction that the most overlooked are often the most important to listen to.”

Following their appearance at the awards, the couple’s ardent fans were convinced they were in line for a Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts.

The Daily Mail’s diarist Richard Eden tweeted that ecstatic fans of Meghan and Harry were texting him to express their delight at the “news.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan’s cheerleaders are tweeting me – seriously – suggesting that the couple will be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize next,” he wrote.

Among them was Squire Yorke, who said, “If Greta doesn’t get the Nobel Peace Prize, it should go to Meghan Duchess of Sussex or Justin Trudeau.”

A royal commentator and biographer, however, has dashed the couple’s hopes of being nominated for the award.

Ingrid Seward, the Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine, expressed her scepticism about the couple receiving the award, especially so early in their humanitarian efforts.

Ms Seward told Express.co.uk about the couple’s NAACP award win: “I never quite know how these awards work because there is often not visible to see exactly what the recipient has done.”

“But with the Novel Prize, it’s usually pretty obvious, so I doubt they’d get it so early in their ‘good works’ career.”

Another royal expert agreed, saying the Sussexes receiving the Nobel Peace Prize is “a little unrealistic.”

She did, however, mention that receiving the NAACP award lends “credibility” to the Duke and Duchess’ work.

“Their recent NAACP award has given their brand much more credibility,” Pauline MacLaran, professor of marketing and consumer research at Royal Holloway, University of London and co-author of Royal Fever, told Express.co.uk. “But I think a Nobel Peace Prize is a little unrealistic!”

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually each December to recognise “outstanding contributions in peace”.