Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 07:16 pm
Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan pair-up for upcoming drama

Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan twinning in a black outfit and blue pants on the set of their upcoming TV drama serial.

Because of their viral social media photos from the premiere of the film Parde Mein Rehne Do, the duo has recently been believed to be in a relationship.

In a new project, the stars are all set to shine on our television screens. With a stellar cast that includes Saba Faisal, Isra Ghazal, and many others. The drama’s cast members continue to post BTS photos on their various social media profiles with the slogan “fresh beginnings.” The Cheekh actress also uploaded photos of herself twinned with Pakistan’s beloved Feroze Khan.

Have a look!

Feroze, on the other hand, has regularly been in the spotlight since announcing his intention to leave showbiz for religious reasons. Even his minor actions are misinterpreted by the moral police of social media. Netizens recently mocked him for drinking from an alcoholic bottle in a paper bag.

