Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 09:47 pm
Usman Mukhtar takes Farhan Saeed’s place in ‘Kala Doriya’ opposite Sana Javed

Farhan Saeed and Sana Javed were cast in the upcoming drama “Kala Doriya,” written by Saima Akram, in September 2021. Farhan previously collaborated with the team on the same writer’s Ramzan play Suno Chanda.

Saima recently announced the cast of the drama on Instagram, naming Usman Mukhtar and Sana Javed as the major stars.

When netizens enquired about Farhan’s involvement in the play, Saima stated that he was no longer a part of it.

Read more: Sana Javed looks drop dead gorgeous in drool-worthy bridal outfit

When asked about Farhan’s participation in the play, Saima responded that he was no longer a part of it.

Earlier Amin Iqbal revealed in an interview that: “It’s a beautiful family play, full of emotions, penned by the famous and seasoned writer Saima Akram. ‘Kaala Doriya’ is like a baby for her. She has a style of writing, though this is different from what she has written before.”

“I am extremely excited to work with Farhan and Sana. This is the first time I’ll be working with them,” he added.

