Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:36 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Vanessa Hudgens flaunts her toned midriff in a revealing denim bralet

Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:36 am
Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens flaunts her toned midriff in a revealing denim bralet

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Vanessa Hudgens, Thylane Blondeau, and Cindy Bruna were among the famous faces who attended the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Vanessa, 33, flaunted her toned midriff in a skimpy denim bralet as she joined ab-flashing Thylane Blondeau – dubbed the “most beautiful girl in the world” – and Cindy Bruna, both of whom wore a daring ensemble.

The brunette beauty wore her long dark tresses in a sleek bun and opted for a glamorous makeup look, while heightening her stature with chunky black heels.

Thylane, 20, also chose an ab-baring outfit, posing in a cropped cable knit grey jumper and tailored trousers.

She finished the look with a bright blue shirt and high-waisted nude briefs visible above her trouser line, and she braved the cold in strappy heels.

Cindy, a 20-year-old French model, was the most daring of all, wearing a naked crop top and a tiny skirt with a grey trench coat.

She finished off the look with long grey socks and chunky brogues, a designer bag, and braided hair.

Thylane made her appearance following an Instagram post detailing her health issues and posting photos from her hospital bed.

The French model revealed that she underwent surgery a year ago after an ovarian cyst ‘exploded in my stomach.’

Thylane went on to explain that three months after her first surgery, she began experiencing pain again, sharing photos of herself in her hospital gown and an image of her scan.

‘At first, everyone (including myself) assumed it was due to the operation,’ she wrote. ‘This year, I saw three different gynaecologists and more than four radiology centres in Paris, and they all said the same thing: ‘don’t worry, you have nothing, it’s all in your head.’

‘The next day, I had an appointment with an amazing doctor (Olivier Kadoch), who immediately saw that I had a kyste of 5,6 cm that was touching my ovary, so he sent me to do an IRM, and an hour later, the doctor called me and asked me to go straight to the hospital to do an emergency operation.’

‘I’m finally feeling better today.’ I finally feel liberated; I thought I was insane for complaining about my stomach for so long. I’m glad I never gave up.

‘From this experience, I’ve learned that when your body hurts, don’t let it slide and take care of it; you must see different doctors until one of them finds and heals the problem,’ she added.

 

Read More

18 mins ago
Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's ex, was spotted out for a jog wearing her dazzling sapphire ring

Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, was spotted wearing her glittering sapphire ring...
51 mins ago
Mathira is proud of her stretch marks!

Mathira, known for her outspoken and bold personality, recently opened up about...
53 mins ago
Katie Price shows off her 'natural' make-up-free look while on vacation in Thailand

While on vacation in Thailand, KATIE Price treated fans to a make-up-free...
1 hour ago
Adorable photos of actress Deepika Padukone 

Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress and media personality. She has played...
1 hour ago
Amna Ilyas heats up the internet in a BOLD bodycon 

Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic views, once again...
2 hours ago
Who is Tamsin Egerton?

TAMSIN Egerton has been a fixture in television and film for more...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Pat Cummins
5 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Australian captain Pat Cummins refuses to criticise Rawalpindi pitch

RAWALPINDI: Pat Cummins, Australia's captain, said he would leave it up to...
Kelsea Ballerini
5 mins ago
Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans look adorable in all black at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans walked the red carpet together at the...
Nerdle answer today 9 March 2022
6 mins ago
Nerdle answer today 9 March 2022

Wednesday, March 9th, 2022, Nerdle Answer #49 Greetings, nerds! What do you...
Model Manal Saleem opens up about her worst working experience with Sana Javed
7 mins ago
Model Manal Saleem opens up about her worst working experience with Sana Javed

Pakistani model Manal Saleem has refused to work with actresses and celebrities...
Adsence Ad 300X600