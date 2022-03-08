Vanessa Hudgens flaunts her toned midriff in a revealing denim bralet

Vanessa Hudgens, Thylane Blondeau, and Cindy Bruna were among the famous faces who attended the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Vanessa, 33, flaunted her toned midriff in a skimpy denim bralet as she joined ab-flashing Thylane Blondeau – dubbed the “most beautiful girl in the world” – and Cindy Bruna, both of whom wore a daring ensemble.

The brunette beauty wore her long dark tresses in a sleek bun and opted for a glamorous makeup look, while heightening her stature with chunky black heels.

Thylane, 20, also chose an ab-baring outfit, posing in a cropped cable knit grey jumper and tailored trousers.

She finished the look with a bright blue shirt and high-waisted nude briefs visible above her trouser line, and she braved the cold in strappy heels.

Cindy, a 20-year-old French model, was the most daring of all, wearing a naked crop top and a tiny skirt with a grey trench coat.

She finished off the look with long grey socks and chunky brogues, a designer bag, and braided hair.

Thylane made her appearance following an Instagram post detailing her health issues and posting photos from her hospital bed.

The French model revealed that she underwent surgery a year ago after an ovarian cyst ‘exploded in my stomach.’

Thylane went on to explain that three months after her first surgery, she began experiencing pain again, sharing photos of herself in her hospital gown and an image of her scan.

‘At first, everyone (including myself) assumed it was due to the operation,’ she wrote. ‘This year, I saw three different gynaecologists and more than four radiology centres in Paris, and they all said the same thing: ‘don’t worry, you have nothing, it’s all in your head.’

‘The next day, I had an appointment with an amazing doctor (Olivier Kadoch), who immediately saw that I had a kyste of 5,6 cm that was touching my ovary, so he sent me to do an IRM, and an hour later, the doctor called me and asked me to go straight to the hospital to do an emergency operation.’

‘I’m finally feeling better today.’ I finally feel liberated; I thought I was insane for complaining about my stomach for so long. I’m glad I never gave up.

‘From this experience, I’ve learned that when your body hurts, don’t let it slide and take care of it; you must see different doctors until one of them finds and heals the problem,’ she added.