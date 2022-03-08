Vicky Kaushal introduces his world, wife Katrina Kaif and mother

Today is International Women’s Day, and social media is ablaze with heartfelt comments honoring women. Several celebrities have also used their social media accounts to honor the ladies in their lives.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Vicky Kaushal turned to social media to send a heartfelt message for his wife Katrina Kaif and his mother Veena Kaushal. He also shared a lovely photo of the saas-bahu couple, which was all about love and happiness.

Vicky captioned the beautiful pic as, “My strength. My world” along with a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Katrina was dressed in a red suit with a flowery design and heavy embroidery at the neck in the photo, and she looked lovely. She was spotted sitting next to her mother-in-law, who was holding her in her arms tightly.