Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 06:34 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Vicky Kaushal introduces his world, wife Katrina Kaif and mother

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 06:34 pm
Vicky Kaushal

Meet Vicky Kaushal’s world, wife Katrina Kaif and mum Veena Kaushal

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Today is International Women’s Day, and social media is ablaze with heartfelt comments honoring women. Several celebrities have also used their social media accounts to honor the ladies in their lives.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Vicky Kaushal turned to social media to send a heartfelt message for his wife Katrina Kaif and his mother Veena Kaushal. He also shared a lovely photo of the saas-bahu couple, which was all about love and happiness.

Vicky captioned the beautiful pic as, “My strength. My world” along with a heart emoticon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Katrina was dressed in a red suit with a flowery design and heavy embroidery at the neck in the photo, and she looked lovely. She was spotted sitting next to her mother-in-law, who was holding her in her arms tightly.

Read More

48 mins ago
Travis Barker loves Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope's drawing of him

Travis Barker has a new profile photo on Instagram and Twitter, and...
53 mins ago
Piers Morgan still 'doesn't believe Meghan Markle' a year after their interview with Oprah

Piers Morgan, a British TV presenter, stormed off the set of Good...
56 mins ago
Stacey Dooley: Inside the Convent: What is the topic of the presenter's new show, and when will it air?

Stacey investigates current affairs issues affecting young people all over the world...
1 hour ago
Katie Price – What Harvey Did Next review: This sensitive documentary keeps viewers at arm’s length

Katie Price has been preparing for this moment for a long time....
1 hour ago
WATCH VIDEO: Camila Cabello flashes on BBC's The One Show amid Wardrobe Malfunction

Camila Cabello's wardrobe malfunctioned on BBC's The One Show this evening. While...
1 hour ago
Pete Davidson tries to downplay Kanye West's threads

Pete Davidson is apparently "respecting the process" amid Kim Kardashian and Kanye...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
10 mins ago
BTC TO PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan – 8 March 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
12 mins ago
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan explains the importance of friendship in a recent press conference

After the success of Soul, Luca, and Encanto, Pixar's third film, Turning...
Shiba inu price prediction
15 mins ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today Shiba Inu to Pakistani Rupees on, 8 March 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR – The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
18 mins ago
Horoscope Today March 08, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 08: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
Adsence Ad 300X600