Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 06:57 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Vicky Kaushal’s special Women’s Day wish for wife Katrina Kaif

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 06:57 pm
Vicky

Vicky Kaushal wished his wife on Women’s Day

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Today is International Women’s Day, and social media is ablaze with heartfelt comments honoring women. Several celebrities have also used their social media accounts to honor the ladies in their lives.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Vicky Kaushal turned to social media to send a heartfelt message for his wife Katrina Kaif and his mother Veena Kaushal. He also shared a lovely photo of the saas-bahu couple, which was all about love and happiness.

Vicky captioned the beautiful pic as, “My strength. My world” along with a heart emoticon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021. Their wedding took place at the Royal Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. Katrina and Vicky’s wedding was an intimate affair with only family and close friends of the couple in attendance at their do.

Read More

14 mins ago
Yami Gautam makes a humble appeal on Women's Day, 'Help end sexual violence'

Today is International Women’s Day, and social media is ablaze with heartfelt...
15 mins ago
Alizeh Shah looks gorgeous in her latest picture, see photos

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and dancer. She was born on...
23 mins ago
Vicky Kaushal introduces his world, wife Katrina Kaif and mother

Today is International Women's Day, and social media is ablaze with heartfelt...
35 mins ago
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan explains the importance of friendship in a recent press conference

After the success of Soul, Luca, and Encanto, Pixar's third film, Turning...
45 mins ago
Here's why Nicole Kidman missed the Oscar nominees luncheon

On Monday, the Oscar nominees luncheon was hosted at the Fairmont Century...
56 mins ago
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attended Paris Fashion Week

On Monday, March 7, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were photographed leaving...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Rajkummar Rao
7 mins ago
Rajkummar Rao remembers his mother on 6th death anniversary

On the sixth anniversary of his mother's passing, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao...
Sanam Baloch turns up the heat in an all-black saree 
10 mins ago
Sanam Baloch turns up the heat in an all-black saree 

Sanam Baloch has returned with a vengeance! The Dastaan diva recently made...
14 mins ago
Devin Booker is speaking out about his hidden romance with Kendall Jenner, the supermodel

The professional basketball player opened out about his romance with the KUWTK...
Yami Gautam
14 mins ago
Yami Gautam makes a humble appeal on Women’s Day, ‘Help end sexual violence’

Today is International Women’s Day, and social media is ablaze with heartfelt...
Adsence Ad 300X600