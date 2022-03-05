Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 01:44 am
Vicky Pattison responds to a troll who claims her fiancé Ercan is using her for ‘fame.’

The year 2015 The 34-year-old I’m A Celeb winner has been dating ex-Towie star Ercan for three years, but one ‘concerned’ fan suspected he was only with her to take advantage of her celebrity.

Vicky posted an Instagram storey with a screenshot of the message she received on Friday.

“[sic] Hi, I’m concerned that your fiancee might be with you because he’s fame hungry xx,” the fan wrote.

Vicky had none of it, captioning the photo, “Aww, it’s so kind when people care,” with a hand clapping and laughing face emoji.

“Goodnight,” she added, with another laughing face.

Ercan appeared in the 19th episode of Towie in 2016 and has since become a popular social media personality.

He is perhaps best known for his relationship with Vicky, which had a rocky beginning.

Vicky called things off after a string of dates in January 2019, just months after her split from John Noble, fearing that the relationship was “moving too quickly.”

Fortunately, the break was only a few weeks long. Since then, Ercan and Vicky have been going strong.

He proposed to Vicky in late February during a glamorous trip to Dubai, getting down on one knee as the sun set over the stunning cityscape.

Despite their serious relationship, Vicky is not yet ready to have children and had her eggs frozen last month.

She claimed that being around all of her friends’ babies made her realise she was a “childless geriatric,” prompting her to “get a move on.”

But she refuses to rush Ercan, 38, who admits he struggles to care for their dog.

“Half of me is like, ‘Come on, you’re in a loving relationship, just do it,'” Vicky said on a podcast.

“But the other half is that there are so many signs that I’m not quite there.”

“We’re not prepared. In January, I’m definitely going to freeze my eggs.”

 

