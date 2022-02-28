Viral: Hareem Shah is attacked by a lion

Popular TikTok star Hareem Shah has been attacked by a dangerous lion. The video is circulating on social media in which the TikToker can be seen attacked by a giant lion.

The video was shared on the Hareem official account and went viral in no time. In the video, it can be clearly seen that the lion cannot be controlled by the staff and is continuously grabbing at Miss Shah.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the TikToker can be seen trying to save herself from the lion. Earlier, the controversial TikToker was caught by the camera with her husband in a nightclub while drinking alcohol.

