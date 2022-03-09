Vladimir Putin’s Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast mistress is said to be hiding out in a private chalet in Switzerland with their four young children.

Alina Kabaeva, 38, dubbed “Russia’s most flexible woman,” is said to have four children with the 69-year-old Russian tyrant.

Putin and the decorated gymnast are thought to have two sons and two seven-year-old twin daughters.

According to reports, all of the children have Swiss passports.

‘While Putin attacks innocent citizens and causes a refugee crisis in Ukraine, his family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland,’ a source told Page Six.

It came on the tenth day of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Thousands of people are said to have been killed, and over a million have been forced to flee as refugees as a result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kabaeva once posed almost naked for Maxim, and a photographer described her as “full of sex.”

There have been numerous reports of her wearing a wedding ring, but no evidence of a marriage has been found.

She is said to have a fleet of Maybach limousines at her disposal and to have been surrounded by a squad of machine-gun-wielding security guards when she visited a Moscow cafe.

Kabaeva is one of the most decorated rhythmic gymnasts in history, having won two Olympic medals, fourteen World Championship medals, and 25 European Championship medals.

Many Russians blamed her for the dissolution of Putin’s marriage to ex-first lady Lyudmila, the mother of his two adult daughters.

Alexander Lukashenko, the dictator of neighbouring Belarus, hinted that Putin’s divorce decision was made because Kabaeva ‘put pressure on the president.’

Kabaeva was once regarded as Russia’s most eligible woman, and the only other suitor mentioned in the media was a married Georgian policeman.

This relationship ended in 2005 after the sportswoman complained about tabloid intrusion into her life.