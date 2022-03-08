‘Wasted money and time,’ netizens react to “Ishrat Made in China”

Viewers and critics give their initial reactions to the comic action film Ishrat: Made in China. The big-screen debut of actors Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed has received mixed reactions on social media.

Ishrat: Made in China is a romantic action comedy film from Pakistan. Mohib Mirza wrote, produced, and directed the film. This will be Mohib’s directorial debut, and he will also play the title role, Ishrat. Sanam Saeed, on the other hand, will portray the role of Akhtar. The film is a spin-off of Mohib Mirza’s Ishrat Baji comedy series.

“This film is for everyone who has a dream; no matter how hard it may seem, everything is possible,” actor Mohib Mirza shares his thought the film.

The film has finally been released, and many are rushing to social media to share their initial reactions. Many fans and critics have praised the film for providing high-quality entertainment. Some believe Ishrat: Made in China should be given more attention.

However, there are a few viewers that are dissatisfied. Netizens took to social media to criticise and express their dismay.

Actor Mohib Mirza positively responded to one of the user comments.

