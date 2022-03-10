Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 12:07 am
WATCH: Aima Baig fans celebrate her birthday at a concert

The beautiful and talented singer Aima Baig was surprised by her fans at her concert. Her die-heart fans celebrate her birthday at a concert, and she looks delighted by the gesture.

The video is shared by the singer on her Instagram story. In the video, the Malang singer can be seen cutting her birthday cake with a big smile.

Have a look:

Her friends and social media celebrities also wished a Happy Birthday to the artist, which she shared on her Instagram stories.

Aima Baig is one of the most popular Pakistani singers right now. The young diva was initially noted for her brief appearance on Mazaaq Raat. Aima became well-known for her work on the soundtrack for Lahore Se Aagey. Aima has since rocked the stage at every major music show, including Coke Studio. The 26-year-old is making significant progress in the music industry.

 

