Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 11:47 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

WATCH: Asim Azhar’s ‘Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum’ is a tale of true love

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 11:47 pm
WATCH: Asim Azhar's 'Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum' is a tale of true love

WATCH: Asim Azhar’s ‘Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum’ is a tale of true love

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Singing sensation Asim Azhar has finally dropped his much-awaited first single, Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum from his debut album, which features Saba Qamar and Fahad Mustafa.

“Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum” is a love story about a boy who falls in love with a blind girl.

The music video was posted on the “One Music Network” YouTube channel, while the young musician showed his enthusiasm on Instagram by sharing a half-minute clip from the song on his official handle.

“MY FIRST SINGLE FROM MY DEBUT ALBUM OUT NOWWWWWW!!!!!!!” Asim wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

The song video, which stars Fahad Mustafa and Saba Qamar, among others, begins, “Based on a heartwarming storey.” Inspired by [the] actual essence of love, as it has been modified in many parts of the world. Here’s our take. P.S. We enjoy K-drama,” before delving into the “real love storey.”

His song has been going strong since its release last night, eliciting a huge response from fans. In less than 24 hours, the music video received over 60,000 views on the video app.

Watch the full song here:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

39 mins ago
Prince Harry is a "fish out of water" on stage with Meghan Markle, Experts

According to a body language expert, Prince Harry appeared to be a...
40 mins ago
Sundal Khattak looks stunning in red outfit

Sundal Khattak is a well-known Tik Tok star who became famous when...
43 mins ago
After discovering a dead slug in her dinner, the Queen sent a scathing note to the kitchen staff

According to MyLondon, the Queen's former servant, Charles Oliver, recalled the incident...
45 mins ago
Amna Ilyas flaunts her bikini body in Sri Lanka, see photos

Model and actress Amna Ilyas, who often draws controversy with her unapologetic...
49 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present a grant to a UK charity, of which the duchess is still a patron

The foundation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has given a grant...
55 mins ago
Kate Middleton discusses what she wishes she had known before becoming a mother

Even if you are the Duchess of Cambridge, there is no instruction...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Soda addict
6 mins ago
Soda addict loses 238 pounds — but now struggles for a “normal life” due to excess skin

A 392-pound mother who consumed nearly a gallon of soda per day...
Amna Ilyas
12 mins ago
Amna Ilyas’s Most Recent Photos from Sri Lanka

Popular Pakistani diva Amna Ilyas Shares her latest gorgeous Photo with her...
UN roots for innovations to restore oceans' health amid rising pollution
15 mins ago
UN roots for innovations to restore oceans’ health amid rising pollution

NAIROBI, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations has called for the...
Chief of Army Staff Gen Bajwa
18 mins ago
CAOS Gen Bajwa urges Baloch youth to join law enforcement agencies

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said...
Adsence Ad 300X600