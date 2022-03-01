WATCH: Asim Azhar’s ‘Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum’ is a tale of true love

Singing sensation Asim Azhar has finally dropped his much-awaited first single, ‘Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum’ from his debut album, which features Saba Qamar and Fahad Mustafa.

“Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum” is a love story about a boy who falls in love with a blind girl.

The music video was posted on the “One Music Network” YouTube channel, while the young musician showed his enthusiasm on Instagram by sharing a half-minute clip from the song on his official handle.

“MY FIRST SINGLE FROM MY DEBUT ALBUM OUT NOWWWWWW!!!!!!!” Asim wrote in the caption.

The song video, which stars Fahad Mustafa and Saba Qamar, among others, begins, “Based on a heartwarming storey.” Inspired by [the] actual essence of love, as it has been modified in many parts of the world. Here’s our take. P.S. We enjoy K-drama,” before delving into the “real love storey.”

His song has been going strong since its release last night, eliciting a huge response from fans. In less than 24 hours, the music video received over 60,000 views on the video app.

Watch the full song here:

