WATCH: Ayeza Khan drops her intense workout video!

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has eventually become the most demanding model for popular brands and designers. After striking in bridal and formal attire, Ayeza is now motivating us to visit the gym. The incredibly talented, gorgeous, and extremely exceptional actress turns heads in stunning gym wear.

The mother of two is taking our breath away as she shared her workout video on Instagram. She is a fitness fanatic, and her toned body demonstrates her dedication to her health and fitness.

“Happy Sunday. Can’t live a day without hitting the gym. A light workout kicks off my day just well,” she captioned her post.

“Gives me the energy and focus I need for a long day of shoot, while making sure I stay fit to keep up with the pace of my life,” the Lapata actress added.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

