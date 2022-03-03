Watch ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ trailer — an imperfect love story features Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz

ZEE5 Global’s Zindagi original releases the most anticipated trailer of “Mrs. & Mr. Shameem” featuring notable actors Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz.

The web series is slated to premiere globally on March 11th on ZEE5 Global, the largest platform for South Asian Content, and offers a real picture of love for the audience, one that stems from a sense of belonging and friendship.

The 20-episode web series is directed by Kashif Nisar, who has created various creative drama series such as Dumpukht – Aatish E Ishq and O Rangreza. Sajjad Gul (Saji), a modern dramatist with a focus on social concerns and the creator of the show O Rangreza, wrote the series.

“The show is a love story following a pure bond that graduates from friendship to growing old together and everything in between,” its press release states.

Qamar while talking about her character said, “Umaina is not afraid to express herself, she is fearless and strong. She is a true wild child. Playing this role was very exciting and challenging for me, especially since it is very different from the roles I have played earlier.”

“I think it’s time men and women are given the freedom to choose their path and not be restricted to play by the rules. Mrs. & Mr. Shameem demonstrates this perfectly,” she added.

On the other hand, versatile actor Nauman Ijaz explained his character by saying, “Shameem is not like the usual hero you get to see in series and films. He is a soft-hearted, caring man. He redefines the portrayal of how an ideal man or man of the house typically should be.”

Watch the trailer here:

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com