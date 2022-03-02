Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 09:30 pm
WATCH VIDEO: Artist Grooves to ‘Srivalli’ on Stage in the Middle of a Play, Amuses the Internet

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has wowed audiences with its rousing dialogues and catchy songs. Pushpa fever has completely swept social media, with people creating dance reels to the film’s catchy songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues. A hilarious video has now aptly captured Pushpa fever, and the clip is sure to make you laugh.

The video depicts Yakshagana artists dressed in their costumes performing a play on stage. For the uninitiated, Yakshagana is a traditional form of theatre practised primarily in Karnataka and parts of Kerala. Suddenly, the song Srivalli begins to play, and an artist begins grooving to its beats, causing his co-actors and audience to burst out laughing.

This video was posted to the Instagram account bhutni ke memes. The video was originally posted on an account called thugs of editing with the caption, “Yakshagana Artist in performing to the tune of trending song Srivalli.”

 

A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

