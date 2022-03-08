WATCH VIDEO: Camila Cabello flashes on BBC’s The One Show amid Wardrobe Malfunction

Camila Cabello’s wardrobe malfunctioned on BBC’s The One Show this evening.

While demonstrating a dance move via video call, the singer, 25, inadvertently flashed her nipple live on TV.

Alan Carr, a studio guest, joked, “I’ve been a victim of cyber flashing!”

“There was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction, I don’t know what I saw, but there was a flash of something,” said presenter Alex Jones.

The singer was promoting Bam Bam, her new collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

‘Almost choked on my cheesecake’

Many people took to Twitter to express their outrage over the gaffe.

@MuffledBerri commented: “Camila Cabello inadvertently flashed her nipple on The One Show. I nearly choked on my cheesecake.”

“Imagine being on live TV and accidentally nipping the entire UK #CamilaCabello,” @sarahjeanholik joked.

@Sarah EmilyP tweeted: “Camila Cabello accidentally flashed her boob while performing her favourite Bam Bam dance move on The One Show. Iconic.”

