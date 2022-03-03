Wendy Williams issues a cease and desist letter to an ex-publicist for making an unauthorised statement

Wendy Williams has issued a cease and desist letter to her former public relations agent, Howard Bragman, in response to his recent rash of unauthorised statements on her behalf.

This information has been made public as a result of court documents obtained by The Sun.

According to their findings, Williams responded, “I have been advised by Wendy that she has not authorised your office to make any statements on her behalf, and I request that you immediately retract your statements from all media outlets.”

“Additionally, Wendy advises that you are not her authorised representative, so I ask that you refrain from making any further statements on her behalf,” the extract continues.

This move comes just days after the former publicist leaked an unauthorised statement to another major media outlet.

Ms Williams even addressed everything personally before pursuing legal action, as part of a social media post that stated, “Greetings, Mr. Bragman. Although I appreciate your concerns and greatly respect you, I have not authorised you to make any statements regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury on my behalf.”