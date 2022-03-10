What happened between Kardashians and Larsa Pippen

FORMER best friends Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian had a falling out in July of 2020, and details about their feud are still being revealed.

Larsa was involved in another Instagram uproar almost two years later, almost two years after Kardashian sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie unfollowed her.

What happened between Larsa Pippen and the Kardashians?

Kanye’s tweet, Kardashians unfollow Larsa

Larsa’s friendship with Kim and the rest of the Kardashians was well documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians prior to the two besties feuding.

In July of 2020, reports surfaced of a feud between the Real Housewives of Miami cast member and Kim’s famous family.

Larsa celebrated her 46th birthday on July 6, but Kim did not attend the celebration and reportedly did not wish her a happy birthday.

Kanye tweeted and deleted Larsa’s name on July 21, with a thinking face emoji and no follow-up statement.

Larsa was unfollowed by all five Kardashian sisters around this time.

Larsa broke her silence a few days after Kanye’s tweet about her, but without specifically mentioning the Kardashians.

“I woke up this morning blessed and see that everyone is focused on who I am and am not following on social media,” Larsa wrote on Instagram.

“I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my real-life relationships,” she added.

“I’m hoping that everyone finds peace in their own lives and focuses on what makes THEM happy.”

Larsa’s side of the story: Kanye, Tristan Thompson, and Travis Scott

Larsa broke her silence on an episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast, despite the fact that they had not made any direct statements to one another on social media.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” she said during the November 9, 2020 podcast airing.

“He makes such a big deal about me being this and that and this and that.”

“If Kanye feels like he and Kim are better off without me,” she candidly added, “then let them be.”

Larsa also opened up about her relationship with Tristan Thompson: “I was seeing Tristan first, then Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them were aware of his existence.”

“I think it’s fantastic that they’re attempting to improve their relationship. I am extremely proud of them. I commend them.”

Larsa also detailed her interactions with Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, saying, “I feel like I ran into Travis Scott one night at a club, and Travis called Kylie and said that I was hitting on him.”

“That didn’t happen. So they were all like, Kanye says she’s this, and then she hit on Travis.”

She went on to say: “That, by the way, never happened. I returned with the same people I had arrived with. That never, ever happened. Was he hallucinating?”

Larsa and the Kardashians, friends again?

Larsa spoke out about her friendship with the Kardashians in January 2022, saying, “I feel like we’re in a really good place.” I feel like there was a lot of miscommunication going on at the time.”

“We’ve all apologised to each other,” the RHOM cast member told US Weekly. We’re in a great position.”

“I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person who was stuck in the middle,” she said on a February 2022 episode of RHOM.

“I took a beating because I was the only friend who was there and saw everything.”

Larsa was featured in a photo posted to InTouch Weekly’s official Instagram account on March 8, 2022, with the caption: “She deserved it! #LarsaPippen shot down rumours that the #RHOM star had a Brazilian buttlift.”

Kanye liked Larsa’s post on the publication, which comes after her comments about Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson.

The reality star said of the couple on David Yontef’s podcast: “What do you think? I’m happy if they’re happy.”

“When people are happy, you can tell. They appear to be content. That is all that is important.”