Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 12:16 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

What has Prince Harry changed since meeting Meghan Markle?

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 12:16 am
Prince Harry

What has Prince Harry changed since meeting Meghan Markle?

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Since leaving the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry has reportedly been living in Meghan Markle’s world and seeing things through her eyes.

Recent interviews and moves by Prince Harry have suggested that he has some reservations about his own family. According to experts, his upcoming book may also expose some of the royals.

Some commentators blamed the Duchess of Sussex for the shift in Harry’s personality.

According to a royal photographer, Prince Harry has changed since meeting the former Suits star and has become’very very distant’ while on tour.

Arthur has toured with the British royal family for over 40 years, taking incredible photographs of them.

“Camilla would always say hello, Kate says hello, William, yeah, they’re all very friendly and so was Harry until he met Meghan, and then he became very very distant and he became almost, well, it was miserable,” Arthur Edwards said in an interview with news.com.au’s I’ve Got News For You podcast.

“In the end, I didn’t do Harry’s tours.” I did not accompany Harry on his tour of Australia. I did not accompany Harry on his tour of South Africa.

“It’s just very depressing with them.” They just hated the media, and it was miserable, so I ducked out of them and went to New Zealand and places like that with Charles.”

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Britney Spears writes a touching birthday message for fiance Sam Asghari: "I want a family with you."

Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari recently took a vacation to...
2 hours ago
Robert Pattinson admits to stealing THIS from the Batman set

The actor who plays Batman, Robert Pattinson, has claimed that he got...
2 hours ago
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are 'overjoyed' to be expecting their second child: source

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their second child! According to...
2 hours ago
Camila Cabello finally speaks out about her breakup with Shawn Mendes, saying that 'things change and take unexpected turns.

Camila Cabello has spoken out about her recent divorce from Stitches singer...
2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit brings back her multiple memorable roles in a new trend

Madhuri Dixit is one of Bollywood’s most prominent and well-liked actresses. Madhuri has...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'furious' with Kanye West over his disturbing video of Pete Davidson being buried

Kim Kardashian is reportedly enraged by Kanye West's Eazy music video, which...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
4 mins ago
Will Prince Harry and Prince William finally put their feud behind them?

Although Prince William and Prince Harry appear to have put their feud...
Wordle Answer Today
8 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 6th March #260 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 260 that was released today, 6th March,...
Marathon to celebration
30 mins ago
UAE Embassy organizes mini Marathon to celebration of 50 years of bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Islamabad: The UAE Embassy in Islamabad in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign...
Carolina Lekker
1 hour ago
Carolina Lekker Playboy model charges women $2,000 to ‘honeytrap’ their boyfriends.

Would you hire a Playboy model to "honeytrap" your husband? Carolina Lekker...
Adsence Ad 300X600