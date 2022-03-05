What has Prince Harry changed since meeting Meghan Markle?

Since leaving the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry has reportedly been living in Meghan Markle’s world and seeing things through her eyes.

Recent interviews and moves by Prince Harry have suggested that he has some reservations about his own family. According to experts, his upcoming book may also expose some of the royals.

Some commentators blamed the Duchess of Sussex for the shift in Harry’s personality.

According to a royal photographer, Prince Harry has changed since meeting the former Suits star and has become’very very distant’ while on tour.

Arthur has toured with the British royal family for over 40 years, taking incredible photographs of them.

“Camilla would always say hello, Kate says hello, William, yeah, they’re all very friendly and so was Harry until he met Meghan, and then he became very very distant and he became almost, well, it was miserable,” Arthur Edwards said in an interview with news.com.au’s I’ve Got News For You podcast.

“In the end, I didn’t do Harry’s tours.” I did not accompany Harry on his tour of Australia. I did not accompany Harry on his tour of South Africa.

“It’s just very depressing with them.” They just hated the media, and it was miserable, so I ducked out of them and went to New Zealand and places like that with Charles.”