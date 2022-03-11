Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 01:53 am
What it’s like to work for the Kardashians, as ex-employees accuse the ‘exploitative’ family of ‘terrible pay’ and 2 a.m. phone calls

12th Mar, 2022. 01:53 am
Kardashians
KIM KARDASHIAN has infuriated fans by declaring that “nobody wants to work these days.”

The reality star, 41, made the “out of touch” remarks alongside sisters Kourtney, 42, Khloe, 37, and their mother, Kris Jenner, 66, during an interview with Variety.

Made to cry

Kim chastised sister Kourtney for scolding her nanny in a KUWTK episode last year.

Kim accused Kourtney of making her childminder cry during a family vacation, which sparked the feud.

Kim explained to her older sister that the nanny “said she felt so degraded by you and you just started yelling at her.”

“Oh my God, she’s lying,” Kourtney retorted. Do you think I want to come into this toxic environment every f****g day?

“I’m not sure why there’s so much judgement about how we all want to live our lives.”

Kim later claimed Kourtney “yelled” at the nanny in a public restaurant during a conversation that “should have been in private,” accusing her sister of being “unable to keep a nanny.”

Following that, a source told PEOPLE that both Kim and Khloé “treat their nannies like family,” but Kourtney’s approach to the kids’ nannies is “different.”

“Kim has several nannies who help her with her children and have been with the family for a long time. Khloé has also kept True’s nanny, whom she treats well “They stated.

Kourtney revealed in 2019 that her nanny quit after her daughter Penelope, who was seven at the time, scratched her during a tantrum.

‘Not given breaks’

The Sun exclusively revealed in May last year that Kim and Kanye’s ex-employees were considering legal action against the now-divorced couple.

It came four months after Kanye was confronted with similar allegations from members of his Sunday Service choir, who claimed he had “mistreated workers.”

“Since members of his Sunday Service crew sued, other employees have been considering their options,” an insider claimed.

Kim faced allegations from seven members of her domestic team that they were not provided with mandatory breaks, were not paid for all hours worked, and were not reimbursed for expenses incurred while working at her California home.

Kim’s representative stated that she could not be held liable because they were hired through a third-party vendor.

‘Underpaid’

Jessica deFino, a beauty journalist, slammed the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2020 for underpaying her.

As the editor of the now-defunct KarJenner apps, she took to Twitter to express her displeasure with how her employers treated her.

Her jabs came after it was revealed that Kim had become a billionaire by selling a stake in her KKW Beauty brand to make-up powerhouse Coty.

“When I worked as an editor on the Kardashian-Jenner Official Apps, I had to buy groceries at the 99 Cents Only Store,” Jessica wrote. And was chastised for doing freelance work on the side.”

She added: “It’s an awful, exploitative policy that makes sure eager, inexperienced, and poorly paid employees remain inexperienced and poorly paid.”

Jessica’s Linkedin page claims she worked for the Kardashians between May 2015 and July 2016 as an Assistant Editor of Khloe Kardashian Official App.

2am phone calls

She explained how she once slept through her alarm and nearly caused Kylie to miss a flight: “The first time we travelled together, I was going to pick her up to go to the airport, and I slept through my alarm… so she had to basically drive herself to the airport.” It gave me a lot of anxiety, but she didn’t seem to mind.”

She revealed on KUWTK that she was afraid of Kris Jenner while having to change Kylie’s travel plans in one episode.

Victoria quit her job in 2019 and vehemently denied rumours of a breakup.

“We both decided it was time to grow professionally without each other about a year ago!” she said in 2020. She is still one of my closest friends, and our friendship has only grown stronger.

Insta-glam

Before inviting make-up artist Hrush Achemyan to beautify them, Kim and Kylie scouted her on social media. Her experience was very positive.

“They found me through Instagram, which is crazy,” she explained. Then we discovered we had mutual friends. I believe the Kardashians are the ultimate glam authority. They are, regardless of what anyone says.”

 

The family quickly became her most important clients, and Hrush also joined Jennifer Lopez’s glam squad.

 

She stated that the Kardashian-Jenner family is stunning on the inside and out.

Hrush said: “Their beauty resides from within. They are probably the kindest clients I’ve ever worked with.

“I feel like they’re way prettier to me when I look at them versus when somebody else looks at them, because they’re so nice and they give equal opportunity for everybody.”

This January, Hrush revealed she was being treated for ovarian cancer – and was under the care of the KarJenner’s obstetrician.

She said: “When you find out, it’s a little too late, but thank you, lord, for having this amazing doctor in my life.”

No longer speak

Joyce Bonelli worked as a make-up artist for a decade before abruptly leaving the family in 2018.

She allegedly enraged the family by applying Caitlyn Jenner’s make-up despite their requests.

Kim paid Joyce a visit in the hospital after she gave birth to twins in 2016.

The family quickly unfollowed Joyce on Instagram, while Joyce appeared to taunt them by wearing a dressing robe that read, “‘F**k with me, I dare you.”

In June 2018, a source told Us Weekly that “the family doesn’t speak to her anymore.”

“She hasn’t worked for them for months. They just stopped working with her because they didn’t see it as a right fit anymore.”

But the icy relationship appears to have thawed – with Joyce attending Kanye West’s Sunday Service in 2019.

