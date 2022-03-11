What it’s like to work for the Kardashians, as ex-employees accuse the ‘exploitative’ family of ‘terrible pay’ and 2 a.m. phone calls

KIM KARDASHIAN has infuriated fans by declaring that “nobody wants to work these days.”

The reality star, 41, made the “out of touch” remarks alongside sisters Kourtney, 42, Khloe, 37, and their mother, Kris Jenner, 66, during an interview with Variety.

Made to cry

Kim chastised sister Kourtney for scolding her nanny in a KUWTK episode last year.

Kim accused Kourtney of making her childminder cry during a family vacation, which sparked the feud.

Kim explained to her older sister that the nanny “said she felt so degraded by you and you just started yelling at her.”

“Oh my God, she’s lying,” Kourtney retorted. Do you think I want to come into this toxic environment every f****g day?

“I’m not sure why there’s so much judgement about how we all want to live our lives.”

Kim later claimed Kourtney “yelled” at the nanny in a public restaurant during a conversation that “should have been in private,” accusing her sister of being “unable to keep a nanny.”

Following that, a source told PEOPLE that both Kim and Khloé “treat their nannies like family,” but Kourtney’s approach to the kids’ nannies is “different.”

“Kim has several nannies who help her with her children and have been with the family for a long time. Khloé has also kept True’s nanny, whom she treats well “They stated.

Kourtney revealed in 2019 that her nanny quit after her daughter Penelope, who was seven at the time, scratched her during a tantrum.

‘Not given breaks’

The Sun exclusively revealed in May last year that Kim and Kanye’s ex-employees were considering legal action against the now-divorced couple.

It came four months after Kanye was confronted with similar allegations from members of his Sunday Service choir, who claimed he had “mistreated workers.”

“Since members of his Sunday Service crew sued, other employees have been considering their options,” an insider claimed.

Kim faced allegations from seven members of her domestic team that they were not provided with mandatory breaks, were not paid for all hours worked, and were not reimbursed for expenses incurred while working at her California home.

Kim’s representative stated that she could not be held liable because they were hired through a third-party vendor.

‘Underpaid’