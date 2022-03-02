Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:21 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

When Alia Bhatt reveals that Ranbir Kapoor is the Sonam of men’s fashion

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:21 pm
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt revealed

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Alia Bhatt considers her beau Ranbir Kapoor to be Bollywood’s ultimate fashionista, dubbing him the ‘Sonam Kapoor’ of men’s fashion; the actress is frequently described as India’s most stylish.

Alia described Ranbir as a “secret fashionista” in a 2018 interview with Filmfare, saying, “I always assumed that Karan Johar was the Sonam Kapoor of men’s fashion.” But I think it’s Ranbir Kapoor today.”

“In Bulgaria, he was ordering things just for fun. I saw so many new looks. One day he’d arrive in velvet, then one day in camouflage, then some colored caps and pants…” she added.

Alia went on to add explain how Ranbir is so ‘smashing’ that she’s “begun seeking his advice on whether I should buy something or whether something is working or not.”

“I’ve given the fashionista tag to Ranbir Kapoor. I believe Karan will happily give away that tag because he loves him too much,” she had quipped.

Read More

40 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty recreates Chennai Express's Tangaballi scene

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will appear as a guest judge on the upcoming...
43 mins ago
Here's what Sam Elliot thought about Benedict Cumberbatch's The Power Of The Dog

Many critics praised last year's stunning western The Power of the Dog,...
54 mins ago
Nimra Khan scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Nimra Khan, the stunning and brilliant actress, exudes nobility in her recent...
56 mins ago
Scarlet Johnson talks about the most difficult obstacle in Iron Man 2

Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow in Iron Man 2, talks about...
1 hour ago
Courteney Cox revealed that she sold her house after learning that it was haunted

While promoting her upcoming horror comedy series Shining Vale, the 57-year-old actress...
1 hour ago
Reality star accused of fraud wants Kim Kardashian as her lawyer

Jen Shah, a controversial reality star, wants Kim Kardashian to be on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

SBP
5 mins ago
SBP issues standards for QR code-based payments

KARACHI: To accelerate digitalisation of retail payments, the State Bank of Pakistan...
delivery man
10 mins ago
Viral: US man offer a meal to a delivery man, his response is heartwarming

We have delightful stuff today, a post that will utterly melt your...
Shibani Dandekar
12 mins ago
Shibani Dandekar shuts down rumors on her pregnancy

Shibani Dandekar, a television personality and actress who just married actor-filmmaker Farhan...
Pathaan
21 mins ago
Twitter reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan teaser

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who has been keeping a...
Adsence Ad 300X600