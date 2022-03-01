When Alia Bhatt roamed around the city to promote her film ‘Gangubai’

Alia Bhatt recently stepped on an open double-decker bus in Mumbai to promote her earlier released film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The RRR star was spotted traveling the bus from Andheri to Malad on the day of the film’s release when she was papped during her unusual interaction with the media.

In a white saree with a rose tucked in her hair, the Student of the Year star looked stunning.

The Raazi actor’s new film has garnered a lot of positive feedback, including a remark from Kangana Ranaut, who praised Bhatt’s current movie on Instagram Story.

The film, which is Alia’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been making waves today as its makers released the film, which has won millions of hearts.

By posting posters and photos from the promotions, the student of the year actress is leaving no stone unturned in her efforts to keep her large fan base enthusiastic about the film.