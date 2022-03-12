When Prince Charles becomes King, he intends to slim down the monarchy and remove “hangers-on.”

PRINCE CHARLES intends to shake up the Royal Family business once he ascends to the throne.

According to a royal expert, the future King has been preparing for a new era for the royals and has his sights set on “hangers-on” at the Palace.

According to the royal expert, he has long-term plans to reduce the monarchy, which could serve as a warning after recent high-profile scandals.

The firm has already undergone significant changes in recent years, including the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Andrew, on the other hand, is not expected to return to public life.

However, some believe that this is only the beginning of the Palace’s massive transformation.

It’s unclear which member of the family will be deposed, but analyst Jonathan Sacerdoti told the Mirror that things are about to get very modern.

“I believe that when Charles ascends to the throne, the emphasis will be placed on those who command absolute respect,” he said.

“The demands of responsibility and certain required behaviours will be at the forefront – simply put, you must be completely dependable.”

“It is well known that Charles wants to stamp his mark, and don’t be surprised to see changes made in modern times,” he added.

According to the royal expert, it will be “a very handy way” to respond to recent controversies, such as the Prince Andrew scandal and “Prince Harry’s attacks on the family.”

He stated: “The core will be present, and Prince George will join in due course, I believe.

“But it’s long been assumed that when Charles takes over, he’ll want to trim down the working royals at the heart of the family.

“It will be a matter of commanding respect. He appears to be looking forward to becoming King.”

Senior royals are reportedly well aware of the need to demonstrate their worth, and the Prince of Wales will most likely make these decisions once he ascends to the throne.