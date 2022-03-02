Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:36 pm
When Urfi Javed showed Midriff in Blue Saree, Fans went Crazy

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 06:36 pm
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed in a blue Saree

Urfi Javed, the internet sensation, understands how to impress the fashion police with her stylish selections. The television actress astonished fans and followers once again with her recent batch of photos, in which she was seen wearing a sheer blue saree and flashing her midriff.

Urfi showed off her toned midriff while posing for photos in the stunning saree. Khoj City created Urfi Javed’s saree. She paired the lace saree with a lace blouse with a v-shaped neckline. She completed her ensemble with a pair of bold yellow earrings.

Heart and love-struck emojis abound in the comments section. Fans praised her, writing, ‘Uff, teri ada,’ and’maar dalogi kya.’ Urfi Javed used a dewy base, eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, and red matte lipstick for her makeup.

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

