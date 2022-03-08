When Vicky Kaushal showed his moves on Hasan Raheem’s song ‘Joona’

Vicky Kaushal, a well-known Indian actor who has been in a number of Bollywood films, made waves on social media on Wednesday when he shared an Instagram story in which he danced to Hasan Raheem’s smash uplifting music “Joona.”

People from Pakistan and India uploaded the video all over social media sites, causing the internet to go berserk. Vicky Kaushal’s video was also re-shared by Hasan Raheem on his Instagram story.

Vicky Kaushal uploaded the video, which was recorded in a makeup area on the set of his forthcoming romantic comedy. He claimed that he was in a ‘kaafi top’ (very nice) mood while doing slick and elegant dances over the Pakistani bouncy tune.

Check out the video here!