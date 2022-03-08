While battling depression in the United Kingdom, Meghan Markle urged women to “raise their voices.”

During her final public appearance as a working royal, Meghan Markle revealed important lessons for young girls.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke with students at Dagenham’s Robert Clack Upper School in March 2020, encouraging them to use important channels to express themselves.

“When we were thinking about what I wanted to do for International Women’s Day this year, it was incredibly important to me to be with the women of our future,” she said as she addressed a crowd of 700 students.

“And that includes all of the young women present, as well as the young men who play a significant role in this.

“Coming to your school in particular made a lot of sense for me because of the social justice and the impact that it is rooted in.”

She went on, saying: “You have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right, no matter how small you may feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are.”

“What’s really important for all of you to remember, especially when looking at the people who paved the way for you to get to this point in your lives to have the access that you do—not it’s just an opportunity to continue that, it’s a responsibility.”

“We are encouraging everyone to participate in genuine acts of compassion for the women in their lives and communities,” Meghan wrote.

“One suggestion is to spend some time learning about the trailblazing women who came before us.”

“By understanding and appreciating legacy, we—and you—can find inspiration to leave a legacy.”

“All of you, young women and men here today, will continue to pave the way for a better, more compassionate future.”

“Last year, I told you that your voices have the power to change the world,” Meghan continued.

“I hope you continue to make your voices heard.”