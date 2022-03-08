Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 03:44 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

While battling depression in the United Kingdom, Meghan Markle urged women to “raise their voices.”

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 03:44 pm
Meghan Markle

While battling depression in the United Kingdom, Meghan Markle urged women to “raise their voices.”

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

During her final public appearance as a working royal, Meghan Markle revealed important lessons for young girls.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke with students at Dagenham’s Robert Clack Upper School in March 2020, encouraging them to use important channels to express themselves.

“When we were thinking about what I wanted to do for International Women’s Day this year, it was incredibly important to me to be with the women of our future,” she said as she addressed a crowd of 700 students.

“And that includes all of the young women present, as well as the young men who play a significant role in this.

“Coming to your school in particular made a lot of sense for me because of the social justice and the impact that it is rooted in.”

She went on, saying: “You have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right, no matter how small you may feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are.”

“What’s really important for all of you to remember, especially when looking at the people who paved the way for you to get to this point in your lives to have the access that you do—not it’s just an opportunity to continue that, it’s a responsibility.”

In 2020, Meghan

“We are encouraging everyone to participate in genuine acts of compassion for the women in their lives and communities,” Meghan wrote.

“One suggestion is to spend some time learning about the trailblazing women who came before us.”

“By understanding and appreciating legacy, we—and you—can find inspiration to leave a legacy.”

“All of you, young women and men here today, will continue to pave the way for a better, more compassionate future.”

“Last year, I told you that your voices have the power to change the world,” Meghan continued.

“I hope you continue to make your voices heard.”

 

Read More

13 hours ago
Netflix has announced the premiere date for Russian Doll Season 2 — WATCH TEASER

Russian Doll is returning to Netflix this spring! Netflix announced on Monday...
13 hours ago
Kristen Stewart claims she went golfing with fiancée Dylan Meyer and friends to celebrate her Oscar nomination

Kristen Stewart's first Academy Award nomination was a home run. At the...
13 hours ago
Gabriella Brooks flaunts her incredible figure in a revealing green bikini

In this revealing bikini, AUSSIE supermodel Gabriella Brooks flaunts her unmistakable figure....
13 hours ago
Gemma Collins' safari trip with her rarely seen stepson Tristan and fiance Rami is revealed

Gemma dressed for her VIP experience at the park in animal print...
13 hours ago
Danniella Westbrook reveals she's back in the hospital by posting photos of her glam new look

DANNIELLA WESTBROOK revealed her hospitalisation today with a glam late-night selfie. "Time...
13 hours ago
Megan McKenna looks completely different after having lip fillers removed in order to appear more natural

MEGAN MCKENNA appeared to be a new woman when she stepped out...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

17 seconds ago
No place for a corrupt system in Naya Pakistan: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr...
covid-19 vaccines
2 mins ago
Washington sends 840,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Uganda

WASHINGTON: The United States is shipping 840,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's...
Prince George
3 mins ago
Prince George foretold the name of Meghan Markle’s son long before she gave birth?

Prince George, son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, once baffled a...
Princess Charlene
6 mins ago
Princess Charlene’s twins’miss her’ during her absence and recovery from an unknown illness

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been out of the public eye for...
Adsence Ad 300X600