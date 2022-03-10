Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 05:04 am
Who are the TWO people Queen Elizabeth Calls the MOST

Queen Elizabeth

As the monarchy’s head, you’d think The Queen would have to be reachable at all times.

But even Her Majesty likes to get away from it all from time to time, and when she does, a royal commentator claims she only answers the phone to two people.

They are not, however, Prince Charles or Prince William.

Last year, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told True Royalty TV host Christina Garibaldi that MI6 provided The Queen with a Samsung phone.

The Queen is said to carry the device with her when she is not in residence at Buckingham Palace, Balmoral, Windsor, or Sandringham – and will never miss a call from her daughter or a certain family friend.

“The two people she phones the most are said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren,” the expert claimed.

“He is the late Earl of Carnarvon’s son-in-law, and his home was Highclere Castle in Berkshire, which TV viewers may know better as Downton Abbey.”

According to the expert, when John calls about her horses, The Queen always answers.

Needless to say, MI6 is also said to have outfitted the phone with additional security software.

“She also apparently has a mobile phone, which is said to be Samsung and packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone,” he continued.

Royal author Brian Hoey revealed in the Daily Mail that she has her own laptop and iPad after being taught how to use them by her tech-savvy grandchildren Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

 

