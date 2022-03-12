Who is Alina Kabaeva Putin’s rumoured girlfriend, do they have children

As Russia continues to attack Ukraine, reports and rumours about Russian President Vladmir Putin’s private life have surfaced, ranging from a possible cancer diagnosis to doubts about his sanity.

One lingering question is Putin’s secret relationship with retired Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva and their alleged children together.

Who is Alina Kabaeva?

Alina Kabaeva is a Russian politician and former Olympic rhythmic gymnast who is 38 years old. Kabaeva, who was born in 1983, began her rhythmic gymnastics career at the age of three, and at the age of 15, she won the European Championships in Portugal. She was the Russian squad’s youngest member at the time. She won the European Championship again in 1999 before going on to win the World Championship in Osaka. Kabaeva is one of the most decorated rhythmic gymnasts in history, having won two Olympic medals, 14 World Championship medals, and 21 European Championship medals. Kabaeva and fellow Russian rhythmic gymnast Irina Chashchina were both convicted of doping in 2001, which resulted in them being barred from competing for two years. This meant they couldn’t compete from August 2001 to August 2002. In their second year of disqualification, they were allowed to compete in official tournaments, but only under strict supervision. She declared her retirement from the sport in 2004, but returned for a few years before officially retiring in 2007. Kabaeva has been a member of Russia’s Public Chamber since 2005 and the chairwoman of the National Media Group’s Public Council since 2008. Kabaeva was a member of Russia’s State Duma from 2007 to 2014, representing the United Russia party. During her tenure as a Member of Parliament, Kabaeva voted on a number of contentious laws passed in 2012 and 2013. This included the Anti-Magnitsky Act, which prohibited Russian orphans from being adopted in the United States, and the Russian gay propaganda law, which made the distribution of “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relationships” among minors a punishable offence.

Kabaeve has also dabbled in a variety of other endeavours, including modelling and a failed singing career.

Are Alina Kabaeva and Vladimir Putin in a relationship?

Rumours about their relationship have circulated for years, with Kabaeva dubbed “Russia’s First Mistress” and the “Secret First Lady.” She has stated unequivocally that she is not in a relationship with Putin, but speculation has persisted. Moskovsky Korrespondent reported in 2008 that Putin intended to divorce his wife and marry Kabaeva; however, the claim was denied, and the paper was quickly shut down. Kabaeva was seen in public wearing a ring on her ring finger in 2016, after Putin’s divorce from his first wife was finalised, and she was also seen wearing it in 2017. She, on the other hand, dodged questions about the ring on numerous occasions. Both parties have never confirmed their relationship, and the Kremlin has always strongly denied it. Putin has previously condemned those who have attempted to infiltrate his personal life. When asked about his potential romance with Kabaeva, he once stated, “I’ve always had a negative feeling about people poking their snotty noses and erotic fantasies into other people’s lives.” Kabaeva previously married a police officer named David Museliani in 2004, but the couple divorced in 2005. Do Alina Kabaeva and Vladimir Putin have children?

Kabaeva and Putin are said to have four children together, according to a source who told Page Six that they have “two young boys and twin girls who were born in Switzerland” and that “the kids all have Swiss passports.” “While Putin carries out his assault on Ukraine, attacking innocent citizens and causing a refugee crisis, his family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland – for the time being, at least,” the source added. “Putin is an intensely private man,” another Moscow source told the Sun. For years, he has been hiding his two adult daughters behind fake IDs. “Even now, though he mentions them on occasion, he never names them.” If Alina gave birth to his children, her hiding could be one of the strongest indicators. “He is obsessed with the safety of his family.” Kabaeva vanished from public view in October 2018 amid rumours of the birth of their twins, but she made an appearance last year to wish the Russian women’s gymnastics team luck ahead of the Olympics. The written statement was issued through the Russian Gymnastics Federation, and Kabaeva was not seen or heard. When did Vladimir Putin divorce his wife?