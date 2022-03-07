Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 12:46 am
Kenedi Anderson

Who Is Kenedi Anderson’s Father, Justin Anderson, from ‘American Idol’?

American Idol is back, and contestant Kenedi Anderson wowed the judges and the live audience with her rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Applause.”

Kenedi Anderson so impressed the judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan that she was awarded the second Platinum ticket of Season 20 and flown to Hollywood.

Viewers were also familiar with Kenedi Anderson because of her famous father, Justin Anderson.

Who is Kenedi Anderson’s Dad, Justin Anderson?

Justin Anderson, Kenedi Anderson’s father, is a professional American Football coach and former player.

Anderson played wide receiver at BYU (Brigham Young University) in Utah in the early 2000s after beginning his career at Ricks (Idaho) College. He was a member of the Cougars’ Mountain West Conference championship team in 2001, which went on to compete in the Liberty Bowl.

He joined as a graduate assistant coach after graduating from BYU with a bachelor’s degree in communications in 2009. Anderson earned his master’s degree in communication from BYU in 2012.

From 2010 to 2015, he was an assistant coach and later an assistant head coach at FCS member Nicholls State University, as well as an NFL liaison.

He then spent six years as the Virginia Cavaliers’ director of player personnel. When Justin Anderson was at Virginia, the Cavaliers earned bowl eligibility in four of the previous five seasons, according to his official bio.

He is currently the coach of the East Carolina University (ECU) football team as well as the University’s Football Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting.

Dakota, Kenedi, Rubee, Peyton, Jayce, and Jackson are his five children with his wife, Anne.

Justin Anderson took to Twitter to express his support for his second oldest daughter Kenedi’s audition on American Idol.

He retweeted Kenedi Anderson’s tweet, which read: “I still can’t believe I had a #AMomentLikeThis. I GOT THE #PlatinumTicket AND NOW I’M GOING TO HOLLYWOOD!!! Many thanks to @KatyPerry, @LukeBryan, and @LionelRichie! #AmericanIdol.”

Justin Anderson, playing the role of a proud father, exclaimed: “@kenedianderson_, I adore you! Dreams can come true if you work hard enough for them! God is wonderful!! #kenedianderson #AmericanIdol”

He also shared a video of Kenedi Anderson’s audition on the official American Idol Twitter account, writing: “God is wonderful! Stay true to yourself and to Him, and He will continue to direct your steps! You should be proud of who you are!!!! I adore you, kiddo!!!”

The judges gave Kenedi, a 17-year-old high school student, a standing ovation after her audition. Katy Perry, the judge, even joked, “I’m feeling threatened.”

“I’m not sure how you haven’t been hired yet. You have checked every box, and a lot of them. Get ready to become your hero.”

Lionel Richie later added: “You have blessed us. Your voice, your appearance, and your sound. You’re seventeen years old. Congratulations, you have granted our wishes.”

Luke Bryan added his two cents: “Well, I think you’re the biggest star we’ve ever seen. Without a doubt, I believe Top 10. I truly believe your musical journey for the rest of your life has just begun.”

The judges unanimously decided to give Kenedi Anderson the extra special platinum ticket to Hollywood. Because there are only three contestants this season, Kenedi Anderson will have the day off when she arrives in Hollywood to sit in the audience and watch the competition.

The ticket gives her a significant advantage because she will be able to devise a strategy and select her duet partner.

Kenedi Anderson said after her audition, holding the coveted platinum ticket, “It’s just insane to me, I can’t believe they think I’m worthy of this and that just gives me such self-confidence and happiness.”

While you wait for Hollywood Week, you can watch Kenedi Anderson sing even more on her TikTok account, where she has 15.6k followers who are already smitten by her voice.

