Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 02:49 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Who is Parker McCollum’s fiancée Hallie Ray Light?

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 02:49 am
Parker McCollum

Who is Parker McCollum’s fiancée Hallie Ray Light?

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

PARKER McCOLLUM is an Austin, Texas-based country singer-songwriter who rose to prominence following the release of his debut album, The Limestone Kid, in 2015.

When he is not in the studio, he can be found at home with his fiancée, and he is known for the hits Pretty Heart, To Be Loved By You, and Hell of a Year.

Who is Parker McCollum’s fiancée?

McCollum, 29, has been in a relationship with Hallie Ray Light since 2019.

She previously attended Oklahoma State and was the captain of the OSU pom squad, according to the school’s O’Colly newspaper.

Despite a high-profile relationship, there isn’t much more information on Light because she prefers to keep her personal life private.

She is now frequently seen posting to her 111,000 Instagram followers.

When did Parker and Hallie get engaged?

On July 1, 2021, McCollum proposed.

“She agreed!” At the time, the country singer captioned a photo of the two of them on Instagram.

Prior to their engagement, the soon-to-be-married couple had a rough patch in their relationship and had even split up for a short time.

McCollum discussed the break with People in August 2021, explaining why his performance at the Grand Ole Opry earlier that year was not as memorable as he had hoped.

“She wasn’t there,” he told the media outlet. “We actually broke up at the end of [2020] for some goofy reason. I don’t even remember what the reason was. We were still broken up and we were trying to work things out. But I walked off stage that night and I was like, ‘I don’t ever want to do anything like this again without her here.”

Despite a brief break, the couple was able to rekindle their romance, and his feelings for his soon-to-be bride can be heard in the 2020 song, Hallie Ray Light.

McCollum told People about his engagement that there was “no backup plan and no hesitation,” and that he had “no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision.”

“In some ways, she saved my life. I don’t think I was on the right track “He went on.

At this time, it is unknown when the two will marry.

Do Parker and Hallie have any children together?

The couple reportedly does not have any children together at this time.

It’s also unclear whether the couple will have children in the future.

Light’s Instagram bio states that she is a “dog momma” to a puppy named Ruger, and she frequently posts about him on the social media platform.

Read More

52 mins ago
Kim Kardashian opens up about romance with Pete Davidson

All those who are still perplexed about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's...
1 hour ago
Lottie Moss has been dropped by her modelling agency after completing drug rehab and battling addiction

MODEL Lottie Moss's agency has dropped her after her stint in rehab....
1 hour ago
The Queen Elizabeth's chances of meeting Lilibet are 'next to zero.'

According to a royal author, the Queen's chances of meeting her great-granddaughter...
2 hours ago
'Prince Harry is in regular contact with Prince Charles,' report

Prince Harry is 'in regular contact with Prince Charles,' but his relationship...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry's new book could be interpreted as a form of revenge against royal family

According to royal biographer Angela Levin, Prince Harry's book could be a...
2 hours ago
Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William is causing a schism

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry's relationship with his brother Prince...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Thomas Siderio
7 mins ago
Thomas Siderio Jr, 12, dies after being ‘shot in the back by cops while running away’ after shots fired at patrol car

Police have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy died after being shot in...
Kim Kardashian
10 mins ago
Kim Kardashian has been lambasted for using her own image in an International Women’s Day post

Fans slammed KIM Kardashian as "delusional" after she celebrated International Women's Day...
Powerball lottery
21 mins ago
Powerball lottery: Did you win the $90 million Powerball drawing on Monday? Winning numbers, live results (March 7, 2022)

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday's lottery drawing has risen to $90...
Powerball winning numbers
27 mins ago
Lottery results LIVE – Powerball winning numbers will be drawn TONIGHT, ahead of the massive Mega Millions jackpot on 03/11/22.

WITHOUT a Powerball winner on March 5, tonight's lucky winner receives a...
Adsence Ad 300X600