PARKER McCOLLUM is an Austin, Texas-based country singer-songwriter who rose to prominence following the release of his debut album, The Limestone Kid, in 2015.

When he is not in the studio, he can be found at home with his fiancée, and he is known for the hits Pretty Heart, To Be Loved By You, and Hell of a Year.

Who is Parker McCollum’s fiancée?

McCollum, 29, has been in a relationship with Hallie Ray Light since 2019.

She previously attended Oklahoma State and was the captain of the OSU pom squad, according to the school’s O’Colly newspaper.

Despite a high-profile relationship, there isn’t much more information on Light because she prefers to keep her personal life private.

She is now frequently seen posting to her 111,000 Instagram followers.

When did Parker and Hallie get engaged?

On July 1, 2021, McCollum proposed.

“She agreed!” At the time, the country singer captioned a photo of the two of them on Instagram.

Prior to their engagement, the soon-to-be-married couple had a rough patch in their relationship and had even split up for a short time.

McCollum discussed the break with People in August 2021, explaining why his performance at the Grand Ole Opry earlier that year was not as memorable as he had hoped.

“She wasn’t there,” he told the media outlet. “We actually broke up at the end of [2020] for some goofy reason. I don’t even remember what the reason was. We were still broken up and we were trying to work things out. But I walked off stage that night and I was like, ‘I don’t ever want to do anything like this again without her here.”

Despite a brief break, the couple was able to rekindle their romance, and his feelings for his soon-to-be bride can be heard in the 2020 song, Hallie Ray Light.

McCollum told People about his engagement that there was “no backup plan and no hesitation,” and that he had “no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision.”

“In some ways, she saved my life. I don’t think I was on the right track “He went on.

At this time, it is unknown when the two will marry.

Do Parker and Hallie have any children together?

The couple reportedly does not have any children together at this time.

It’s also unclear whether the couple will have children in the future.

Light’s Instagram bio states that she is a “dog momma” to a puppy named Ruger, and she frequently posts about him on the social media platform.