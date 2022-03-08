Who is Tamsin Egerton?
TAMSIN Egerton has been a fixture in television and film for more than two decades.
She has, however, managed to maintain a low profile in her personal life.
Who is Tamsin Egerton?
Egerton was born in Surrey, England, on November 26, 1988.
She began her acting career when she was six years old, when she began attending a local youth theatre.
She portrayed Mary Lennox in a Royal Shakespeare Company musical adaptation of The Secret Garden in 2001.
Her breakthrough role came in 2007, when she played Chelsea in St Trinian’s.
Is Tamsin Egerton married?
Egerton and American actor Josh Hartnett began dating in 2012 and married in November 2021 in a small ceremony.
The couple currently resides in Surrey, England, with their three children.
In 2011, Hartnett, 43, and Egerton met on the set of the film The Lovers.
Before retiring from acting, Hartnett appeared in films such as The Virgin Suicides, Pearl Harbor, and Black Hawk Down.
What is Tamsin Egerton’s net worth?
Along with acting, Egerton is a very successful model, with photos appearing in magazines such as Vogue and GQ.
She’s also appeared in commercials for brands like Accessorize, Boden, and Lee Jeans.
Model Fact estimates her net worth to be around $10 million, based on both sources of income and a salary of $75,000 per year.
