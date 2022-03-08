TAMSIN Egerton has been a fixture in television and film for more than two decades.

She has, however, managed to maintain a low profile in her personal life.

Who is Tamsin Egerton?

Egerton was born in Surrey, England, on November 26, 1988.

She began her acting career when she was six years old, when she began attending a local youth theatre.

She portrayed Mary Lennox in a Royal Shakespeare Company musical adaptation of The Secret Garden in 2001.

Her breakthrough role came in 2007, when she played Chelsea in St Trinian’s.

Is Tamsin Egerton married?