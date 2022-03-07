Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 07:13 pm
Why is Prince Charles ‘funding’ Prince Andrew’s settlement with Virginia Giuffre?

Prince Charles
According to sources, Prince Charles has taken on a “huge undertaking” for Prince Andrew’s settlement payout because he “has no income or money to repay a bank loan.”

An insider has revealed the identity of a source close to The Sun.

“There were family discussions about how to ‘take a little from here and a little from there,” they admitted.

“Once it (the money from the chalet) reaches his bank account, he will be able to repay his brother and anyone else who has lent him money.”

“But that payment (to Virginia) has to be paid on time. He can’t rely on selling the chalet. Too many things can go wrong and the court won’t wait for property queries.”

A separate pal of Prince Andrew close to by Prince Andrew also confirmed the news when they admitted, “He has no income or money to repay a bank loan so the family is the only way to guarantee the payment.”

HarKahaaniHaiZaruri
