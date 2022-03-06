Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 06:25 pm
Without an invitation to Prince Charles' coronation, Prince Harry's Sussex charm will 'wither.'

Prince Charles

Experts warn that without an invitation to Prince Charles’ coronation, Prince Harry will have a ‘rough time’ reviving the Sussex brand.

Pauline Maclaren, a royal author and marketing professor, made this claim.

She started by telling Express, “I’m sure Harry will attend his father’s coronation – though it’s still a long way off, of course!”

“It remains to be seen how the couple’s relationship with Charles evolves over the intervening years, but their presence would undoubtedly re-energize their brand’s royal aspects, which are currently becoming rather jaded.””

For those who are unaware, Duchess Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband and given the title of Queen consort Camilla.

