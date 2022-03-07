A woman can be seen playing Louis Armstrong’s song “What a Wonderful World” outside Lviv station in war-hit Ukraine in the viral video.

People on internet said the video of the pianist playing the ‘What a Wonderful World’ song in Ukraine have made them emotional.

New Delhi: War can throw up a lot of emotions. Sad, anger and despair. Mostly, sad. That is what Ukraine feels right now as many have been forced to flee their homes they grew up, say goodbye to the skies they woke up and neighbors they bonded over dinners and parties. As the situation remains tense in Ukraine, a ‘hauntingly beautiful’ video has gone viral from the war-torn country. The video is guaranteed to make you tear up some strong emotions. Also Read – Kerala Man, Evacuated from Ukraine with Pregnant Wife, Wants to Name His Baby after Operation Ganga

In the viral video, a woman is seen outside Lviv station playing Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” while a sea of people with their packed bags stands behind her.

Thousands of people are fleeing Ukraine, and more are waiting for trains to Poland at Lviv railway station in western Ukraine.

Outside Lviv station, which is thronging with exhausted refugees fleeing war in eastern Ukraine, an accomplished pianist is playing “What a Wonderful World.” It’s hauntingly beautiful. pic.twitter.com/Xm5itr8jl7

— Andrew RC Marshall (@Journotopia) March 5, 2022