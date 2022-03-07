Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:15 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Woman plays piano outside Lviv train station In war-hit Ukraine, video goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:15 pm
Ukraine
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A woman can be seen playing Louis Armstrong’s song “What a Wonderful World” outside Lviv station in war-hit Ukraine in the viral video.

People on internet said the video of the pianist playing the ‘What a Wonderful World’ song in Ukraine have made them emotional.

New Delhi: War can throw up a lot of emotions. Sad, anger and despair. Mostly, sad. That is what Ukraine feels right now as many have been forced to flee their homes they grew up, say goodbye to the skies they woke up and neighbors they bonded over dinners and parties. As the situation remains tense in Ukraine, a ‘hauntingly beautiful’ video has gone viral from the war-torn country. The video is guaranteed to make you tear up some strong emotions. Also Read – Kerala Man, Evacuated from Ukraine with Pregnant Wife, Wants to Name His Baby after Operation Ganga

In the viral video, a woman is seen outside Lviv station playing Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” while a sea of people with their packed bags stands behind her.

Thousands of people are fleeing Ukraine, and more are waiting for trains to Poland at Lviv railway station in western Ukraine.

Outside Lviv station, which is thronging with exhausted refugees fleeing war in eastern Ukraine, an accomplished pianist is playing “What a Wonderful World.” It’s hauntingly beautiful. pic.twitter.com/Xm5itr8jl7

— Andrew RC Marshall (@Journotopia) March 5, 2022

Read More

26 mins ago
Minal Ahsan looks elegant in latest adorable photos

Minal Ahsan is a Pakistani film actress. She was born on 20...
31 mins ago
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg

As the owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft has six...
39 mins ago
The Queen is 'protecting' the public from the 'overly vocal' Prince Charles

Prince Charles has been chastised for endangering the monarch's future by being...
44 mins ago
Kylie Jenner doppelganger Julia Medeiros deeply regrets her most recent tattoo

Julia Medeiros, who recently went viral after sharing photos of herself and...
48 mins ago
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting their third child?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who welcomed their second child Lilibet on...
1 hour ago
Mahira Khan's latest photo became a top trend on social media

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
4 mins ago
PPP has always served the country: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that puppet Imran...
Sumbul Iqbal
4 mins ago
Sumbul Iqbal looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Sumbul Iqbal is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was...
Kenedi Anderson
9 mins ago
Who Is Kenedi Anderson’s Father, Justin Anderson, from ‘American Idol’?

American Idol is back, and contestant Kenedi Anderson wowed the judges and...
IMF warns Somalia aid could lapse amid election delays
13 mins ago
IMF warns Somalia aid could lapse amid election delays

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2022 (AFP) - The IMF on Monday renewed its warning...
Adsence Ad 300X600