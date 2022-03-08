Today is International Women’s Day, and social media is ablaze with heartfelt comments honoring women. Several celebrities have also used their social media accounts to honor the ladies in their lives.

Yami Gautam, who was most recently seen in A Thursday, wrote an open letter in which she made a modest appeal to prevent sexual abuse, a problem with which many women have long struggled.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the actress wished all women ‘Happy Women’s Day’ and shared a post that reads, “The character of Naina in the movie made me see the mental trauma, stigma and agony victims go through, knowing what they have gone through. My heart goes out to them. All I want is for this to end – the brutality women face, sometimes even by their loved ones behind closed doors, the disgrace faced by the ones affected and above all else the fears instilled in women where they are the ones blamed for what happens to them.”