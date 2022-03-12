Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 07:42 pm
Yami Gautam talks about ‘A Thursday’ sequel, know here

Actress Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday is undoubtedly a suspenseful and intense drama punctuated with exciting thrills as it was released on Disney Plus Hotstar yesterday (February 17).

The film, featuring Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia and Dimple Kapadia, has received thumbs-up and good reviews from netizens regarding the cast, storyline, etc.

The Sanam Re star is seen playing Naina, taking 16 students of her kindergarten school hostage. Her character has a suspicious side, with secrets hidden in the caverns of her mind that threaten to destroy the country.

Recently, On a recent interview with a news source, when Yami was asked if the public could expect a sequel to the film, the actress giggled and answered, “If only I was the producer of the film.” She further informed that there was no discussion on the same as they were completely focused on making the film. Yami said that it was not just a project for them, in fact, they were completely into the film and gave everything to each and every frame. “I remember because I’ve of course shot the film and I know every day, what every day on that set would look like or feel like. So, no, this was never anything to do with a sequel or something, that conversation was never there,” she said.

