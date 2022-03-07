Yasir Hussain showers love on Iqra Aziz for post-childbirth sacrifices

Celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, who got married in the year 2020, never shy away from expressing their love for eachother.

Yair Hussain, the famed actor and director, recently took to his Instagram and shared a heart-touching post to express gratitude to wifey Iqra Aziz for giving birth to their son Kabir Hussian.

Mentioning Aziz, the post shared by the Baandi actor showed abdominal stitches after Cesarean section delivery. “Shout out to everyone who made the sacrifice. You are appreciated. Thank You,” read the post.

However, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star re-shared the post on her social media and paid gratitude to her husband for always having her back.

Highlighting the trenches of postpartum, Iqra Aziz wrote, “I probably wouldn’t have had the confidence to tell the world how Kabir was born, because of our MAASHRA being judgemental. But my love by doing this you have made me feel loved and appreciated.”

She further expressed her love for Hussain for always giving her confidence.

Hailing other mothers, the talented actress said, “Shoutout to all the ladies who went through a major surgery to bring their child safely into this world and to all those who think, “WE DIDN’T REALLY GIVE BIRTH!”

Iqra Aziz welcomed her first child, a boy, with husband Yasir Hussain in July 2021. The duo named their son Kabir.