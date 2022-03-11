Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 08:42 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

You can’t miss Iqra Aziz’s fresh adorable look

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 08:42 pm
You can't miss Iqra Aziz’s fresh adorable look

You can’t miss Iqra Aziz’s fresh adorable look

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Leading Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has a lot of happing on her social media account these days. The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently, Iqra shared her new breathtaking clicks in adorable look.

The starlet always comes up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

Have a look!

The diva kept her look subtle yet stylish. The actress, who loves her red color that enables her personality to shine through, picked out a mustard grey dress with a grey dupatta. She styled this with golden studs.

Iqra has 7.9 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

23 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian takes to Instagram to wish best friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq a happy birthday, along with some fun throwback photos

On Thursday, Khloe Kardashian paid tribute to her two longtime best friends,...
30 mins ago
Aiman Khan shows off her easy-gorgeous look for summer, See photos

Aiman Khan is proving that she can pull off any style with...
32 mins ago
Pregnant Taylor Ward flaunts her baby bump in a revealing turquoise swimsuit

In January, she revealed that she and footballer husband Riyad Mahrez were...
37 mins ago
BTS: Jimin shares a glimpse of his new tattoos during Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul

Jimin of BTS is a tattoo aficionado, and the ARMYs are well...
40 mins ago
While lying in bed, Heidi Klum is serenaded by her shirtless husband Tom Kaulitz

On Thursday evening, Heidi Klum was in bed wearing only black lingerie...
46 mins ago
Chaney Jones, Kanye West's new girlfriend, leaves a cryptic note on 'Private life.'

Chaney Jones, Kanye West's new girlfriend, has shared a cryptic note about...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

PICS: Hania Aamir does summer dressing right in pastel attires
9 mins ago
PICS: Hania Aamir does summer dressing right in pastel attires

Hania Aamir, the skilled and beautiful star, can pull off any look,...
11 mins ago
Nicole Scherzinger steals the show in a busty black bralet and matching skirt at Jacquemus’ beachside fashion show in Hawaii

She certainly knows how to draw attention to herself with her stunning...
Shehbaz Sharif
14 mins ago
Court seeks arguments on Shehbaz Sharif’s acquittal plea

An accountability court on Thursday sought arguments on acquittal application of Leader...
Chrissy Teigen
16 mins ago
Chrissy Teigen flaunts her trim figure on a scenic hike in a leopard sports bra and matching leggings

Chrissy Teigen showed off her athletic figure in a leopard sports bra...
Adsence Ad 300X600