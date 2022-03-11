You can’t miss Iqra Aziz’s fresh adorable look

Leading Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has a lot of happing on her social media account these days. The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently, Iqra shared her new breathtaking clicks in adorable look.

The starlet always comes up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

The diva kept her look subtle yet stylish. The actress, who loves her red color that enables her personality to shine through, picked out a mustard grey dress with a grey dupatta. She styled this with golden studs.

Iqra has 7.9 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com