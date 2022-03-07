You can’t miss Sana Javed’s fresh bridal look

Leading Pakistani actress Sana Javed has a lot of happing on her social media account these days. The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently, Sana shared her new breathtaking clicks in bridal look. The starlet always come up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

She captioned the post: “‘Khwaab sa’ The longing of a girl to be the most beautiful bride.”

Have a look!

This stunning ensemble is paired with a net dupatta. To enhance her appearance the diva adorns with earrings, bangles, a necklace and even a ring.

