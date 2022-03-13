A YouTuber has jumped to Camilla’s defence and said that she should not “be punished for life” for falling in love with Prince Charles.

The social media sensation spoke to the Daily Star and expressed sympathy for the Duchess of Cornwall, who has been unfairly portrayed by the public as a result of her extramarital affair with Prince Charles while he was married to Princess Diana.

“I thought ‘good for her’. I love Princess Diana, I think she was amazing, beautiful, and her style and grace were incredible.

“I don’t think that Camilla needs to be punished for the rest of her life for falling in love with someone.”

She added: “They’re a blended family, I come from a blended family, I’m divorced myself. I loved my first husband, I love my fiancé. My children live in a blended family.

“People do fall in love with more than one person in their life, I wasn’t there, I don’t know them personally, and I never met Diana.“