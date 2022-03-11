Yumna Zaidi’s new gorgeous photo set the internet on fire

One of Pakistan’s gorgeous stars, Yumna Zaidi, always impresses her fans with her outstanding acting skills and amazing fashion sense. She is a famous actress known for her roles in dramas.

She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas and films. She is known for her leading role in several successful television serials.

Took to Instagram, the actress shared her latest gorgeous photo. She caption the post, “Vibing with the Golden hour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

yumna is recognized for her roles in the serials Guzaarish, Yeh Raha Dil, Pukaar, Mausam, Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi, and many more.

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com